STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Covid spoils ‘cover’ marriages of Malabar

It is a popular practice in rural parts of Malabar.

Published: 18th July 2020 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2020 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Wedding, marriage

For representational purposes

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: “I don’t know how to find money now. I had thought of making payment to the jewellery shop through the ‘covers’ received during my daughter’s marriage. Only 50 people had participated in the marriage as per Covid rules and we got only a few ‘covers.’ The money in the covers will not be sufficient to pay even half of the amount pending to the jewellery,” wails Soman, father of a girl who was married off on July 11 in Arikkulam.

‘Cover’ in local parlance means the money which local people and relatives give to the bride, put in a cover. It is a popular practice in rural parts of Malabar. If the girl is from financially poor background, the number of covers and the amount in it will rise substantially as a noble gesture of the good souls to marry off a girl. Anticipating the money from ‘cover’ collection, the parents would buy gold in advance and book other marriage-related events. All that hope is now dashed as only 50 people can take part in a marriage function.  “We had earlier decided to conduct the marriage in May but postponed it thinking the pandemic would end within a couple of months,” said Soman, a daily wage labourer who is out of job owing to the pandemic.

“It affects the economically weaker sections. In rural areas, people will take over the marriage function of a poor girl by financing the ceremony. Expecting the main source of money from ‘covers’, the parents would invite almost all the people in the vicinity,” says Shantha Mekkavu, ward-member of Arikkulam grama panchayat. Small jewelleries in local towns will give gold on a token advance on condition that the  amount would be paid once the ‘covers’ are opened within days after the marriage. But now, such jewelleries backtrack realising that there won’t be any ‘covers’ to pay them back.

‘Covers’ given all these years have gone
The poor participation in marriages is affecting well-off parents also. Anticipating their daughter’s marriage in future, the parents had given big amounts in ‘covers’ during marriages in their neighbourhood expecting that they would get a hefty sum in return during their daughter’s marriage. “We had started giving ‘covers’ when my daughter was studying in 10th class. I have given lakhs of rupees so far. Her marriage is to be held next week and what we would get in return is only peanuts,” laments Haridasan K, an ex-serviceman in Thikkodi.

Cheruvannur grama panchayat president Biju K P says there is another side to this. “Covid has drastically cut short marriages into just a ritual of exchanging rings and garlands. The pomp and unwanted jewellery show offs have gone. That is welcome. But this has not deterred economically weak parents’ scramble for more gold while marrying off their daughters,” he says. According to him, parents are now scrambling to find all possible sources to conduct marriages.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes
Only 20% active cases in hospital care, says Centre
Health workers wearing PPE kits conduct door-to-door medical check-up of the residents of Dharavi slum amid COVID pandemic in Mumbai Thursday July 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Here's how Delhi, Mumbai bent Covid-19 curve
CBIC unearths Rs 1,875 cr gst fraud by exporters
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. (Photo| EPS)
Class XII marks not to count for IIT admissions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Black Lives Matter | I've always fought for equality in every department: David James
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi's constant blunders have weakened India and left us vulnerable: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp