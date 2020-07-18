STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Crew of inter-state trucks could be COVID-19 carriers, will keep tabs on them: Kerala govt

The All India Motor Transport Congress also warned of the dangers of truck crew becoming COVID-19 carriers since contact tracing will be virtually impossible owing to the long distances they cover

A truck stationed at Kaimanom near Karamana in Thiruvananthapuram | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the spread of COVID-19 accelerates in the state, the government has decided to keep a vigil on truck drivers and cleaners, mainly those coming from other states. Considering them as potential carriers of the virus, the authorities have been asked to devise a system to track them down and prevent them from mingling with locals.

The strategy will have to be implemented jointly by the health and home departments as well as the respective local bodies and district collectors. Conducting rapid antigen tests on them on a larger scale as part of surveillance is also under consideration.

"In the case of several COVID-19 patients in the state, the role of truck drivers and crew in spreading the infection to them has been noticed. It is also suspected that trucks carrying fish from neighbouring states like Tamil Nadu might have a role in transmitting the virus to local fishermen and, from them, to the coastal areas," said a health department official.

According to an assessment made by the department, truck drivers and other crew are at an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 as they come into close contact with crew members of other trucks, mechanics and staff at wayside food stalls.

"The problem with the truck crew is that if they get infected, they can transmit the virus to a wider section as they are mostly engaged in places where a large number of people usually gather. It could be a tea stall, hotel or even market place," the official added.

Considering the risks involved, it is learnt that the department will create awareness among the truck crew to limit the time spent outside the driver's cabin during refuelling, loading, unloading and at truck stops. Besides ensuring hand hygiene and wearing masks, training in disinfecting high-touch surfaces in the driver's cabin will be imparted.

The All India Motor Transport Congress had also warned of the dangers of truck crew becoming COVID-19 carriers since contact tracing in their case will be virtually impossible owing to the long distances they cover.

In the COVID-19 assessment meeting on Monday, expert committee chairman B Ekbal stressed the need for conducting large-scale testing of truck drivers and crew.

At the same time, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took the stand that though the crew of inter-state trucks pose a threat, the state can't regulate their entry as it depends on goods from other states.

However, he said directions have been issued to share details of trucks crossing the border checkposts with the police. The police will then coordinate with the local body concerned to arrange facilities for the truck crew, including a place for taking rest, thereby minimising their contact with local residents.

It is also learnt that Wayanad police's novel initiative 'Vazhykannu' -- for tracking trucks coming from other states by pasting multicoloured stickers on them -- will be implemented statewide.

