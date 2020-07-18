STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gold smuggling case: Swapna, Sandeep taken to Thiruvananthapuram for evidence collection

Highly placed sources said that evidence collected from various places “clearly suggests the role of some powerful persons” of the state in the smuggling of the yellow metal

Published: 18th July 2020 02:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2020 02:00 PM

Swapna Suresh

Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh after she was arrested by the National Investigation Agency. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday took the gold smuggling case accused, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, to Thiruvananthapuram for evidence collection.

The sleuths took Swapna first to her flat at an apartment complex in Ambalamukku, while Sandeep was taken to his residence opposite Swapna's flat.

They were also taken to the flat rented by them at Heather Towers near the Secretariat and various places they had gathered in the city. Swapna was later taken to her previous residence at PTP Nagar.

The NIA officers took the accused from Kochi early on Saturday. Swapna and Sandeep were taken to the spots separately by the team.

Meanwhile, Customs officers raided the shop, Carbon Doctor, of Sandeep at Nedumangad.

Highly placed sources said that evidence collected from various places “clearly suggests the role of some powerful persons” of the state in the smuggling of the yellow metal.

The NIA had on Saturday taken into custody Swapna and Sandeep, both of whom were on the run, in connection with the bid to smuggle over 30 kg of gold using diplomatic channels through the Thiruvananthapuram international airport.

Swapna, a former employee of the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram, and Sandeep are among the four people booked by the central agency in connection with the smuggling of the gold, which arrived in a diplomatic baggage at the airport and was seized by the Customs on July 5.

The NIA had on Friday registered an FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and said it has taken up the probe as the case has international linkages and initial inquiries revealed the proceeds of the smuggled gold could be used for financing terrorism in India.

