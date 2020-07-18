Plasma therapy aids in recovery of  2 more patients

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Plasma therapy was yet again used by doctors of GMCH, Manjeri, to help two Covid -19 patients recover from the disease. Muhammad Shihab, 36, of Vengara and Abdul Kareem of Tanalur were discharged from hospital on Friday after recovering from the disease through the therapy. Shihab, a Saudi Arabia returnee, tested positive on June 22. Kareem, a Mumbai returnee, tested positive for the disease on May 31. Muhammadali hailing from Kozhichena and Abdul Fugar of Thuvvakkad, who had recovered from the disease, donated plasma to Shihab and Kareem repectively.