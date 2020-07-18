STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Probe on into postings in IT department

The new probe by finance department is to check if other appointments made in the department under Sivasankar were made in a transparent manner, said a source.

Published: 18th July 2020 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2020 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

M Sivasankar

M Sivasankar

By Express News Service

The government has widened the probe against   former IT secretary M Sivasankar after it was found that he favoured the appointment of Swapna Suresh in Space Park under the IT department.The finance inspection wing under finance department will probe the recent appointments made in various institutions under the IT department. The probe will focus on appointments in Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Ltd and IT Park. The cabinet had recently approved the creation of 40 posts in KSITIL and K-FON, which is a project under KSITIL. It included the posts of managing directors, company secretary and chief administrative officers, finance officers and other managers.

A committee comprising Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta and Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Rajesh Kumar Singh found Sivasankar made undue favours for appointing Swapna and it became the ground for the suspension of the controversial officer. The new probe by finance department is to check if other appointments made in the department under Sivasankar were made in a transparent manner, said a source.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
M Sivasankar T department Kerala gold smuggling case
India Matters
For representational purposes
Only 20% active cases in hospital care, says Centre
Health workers wearing PPE kits conduct door-to-door medical check-up of the residents of Dharavi slum amid COVID pandemic in Mumbai Thursday July 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Here's how Delhi, Mumbai bent Covid-19 curve
CBIC unearths Rs 1,875 cr gst fraud by exporters
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. (Photo| EPS)
Class XII marks not to count for IIT admissions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Black Lives Matter | I've always fought for equality in every department: David James
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi's constant blunders have weakened India and left us vulnerable: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp