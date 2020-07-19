STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Three arrested as Customs expose new link in gold smuggling case

Brokers are key to the racket, the officer said.

Published: 19th July 2020 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2020 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Hamjad Ali and Muhammad Shafi, accused in the gold smuggling case, at Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offence) in Kochi

Hamjad Ali and Muhammad Shafi, accused in the gold smuggling case, at Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offence) in Kochi on Wednesday | A Sanesh

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Customs, which is probing the smuggling of gold via the UAE diplomatic channel at Thiruvananthapuram airport, on Saturday arrested three brokers who arranged buyers and financiers to smuggle the gold. The arrested are Abdu PT of Kozhichena in Kottakkal, Jifsal of Vattakkinar and Muhammed Abdu Shameem of Koduvally in Kozhikode. A senior Customs officer said they worked on a commission basis, just like the brokers in realty and marriage industry.

“These brokers are linked to Rameez, the mastermind of the smuggling racket, and Anwar, one of the financiers who was arrested a few days ago. Shameem is a partner of the jewellery shop which we raided on Friday and seized unaccounted gold ornaments,” the officer said. He said DRI had booked Jifsal last year for smuggling 1.5kg gold. 

Brokers are key to the racket, the officer said. They are active in areas like Koduvally in Kozhikode and Kondotty in Malappuram. “Shameem’s role was to find buyers and distribute the smuggled gold on a commission basis. He has good contacts among jewellers in Kozhikode and Malappuram. It was through him that the end-buyers received gold,” the officer said. “Abdu and Jifsal, on the other hand, acted as brokers to find financiers. They connected Anwar to the network,” the officer said.

According to Customs officials, the broker commission varies as per the negotiation. “In big deals like the Thiruvananthapuram case, the brokerage was around 5 per cent. They were promised Rs 3 lakh each after five smuggling attempts. They did not get the money even though they successfully brokered two smuggling attempts earlier. For big deals, brokers have to find big investors and capable buyers,” an officer said.

The accused were produced before a magistrate and were remanded. So far, 13 persons including kingpin Rameez, six investors, brokers and jewellers have been arrested in the case. “We have almost reached the final layer of the smuggling network. We will be interrogating four partners of the jewellery shop in Kozhikode which was raided on Friday. More jewellers are in our radar,” the officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
gold smuggling case Kerala gold smuggling case
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Black Lives Matter | I've always fought for equality in every department: David James
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi's constant blunders have weakened India and left us vulnerable: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp