Should wear masks inside home: Pinarayi Vijayan

 To keep a tab on Covid-19, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday stressed the need to wear facemasks and practise social distancing while inside houses also.

Published: 19th July 2020 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2020 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To keep a tab on Covid-19, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday stressed the need to wear facemasks and practise social distancing while inside houses also. According to the CM, people who venture out and return to their respective houses should practise this. ‘Express’ had on May 4 reported that the state might soon ask people to practise social distancing and wear facemasks while inside their homes also, as a suggestion in this regard was given by the state expert committee for Covid-19.

At the same time, during his briefing, the CM said Kasaragod is likely to face another wave of new infections as the situation at Dakshina Kannada in Karnataka is worsening. This may have its effect on the northernmost district also.

Pinarayi Vijayan Covid-19
