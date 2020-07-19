Kerala man's organs give a fresh lease of life to eight persons

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Some lives make the world around beautiful, even in the face of death. In one such instance 39-year old Kelvin Joy's decision to donate his organs in case of death was honoured by his family on Sunday. Eight individuals received new hope in their medical conditions, thanks to Kelvin's considerate mind.

Kelvin, who met with an accident was admitted to the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) on Wednesday. He was declared brain dead on Saturday and through Mrithasanjeevi--the state government's deceased donor organ donation programme, his organs were donated.

Kelvin, hailing from North Paravoor, is the son of V R Joy and Margret Joy. His heart, small intestine, liver, hands, kidneys, and corneas were donated.

His both hands were donated to one patient while five others received his heart, small intestine, liver, and corneas. Meanwhile, his kidneys were donated to two patients at Lourdes Hosptial in Kochi and Kozhikode Government Medical College.

Health Minister KK Shailaja intervened to get rid of the lockdown restrictions and paved the way for the movement of the organs. "Earlier there were instances when a single person donated organs to as many as six people. But this seems to be the first incident," said a health official.