MHA issues look-out notice against Faisal Fareed

NIA had obtained an open-ended non-bailable warrant against Faisal from NIA Court in Kochi on Tuesday.

Said Alavi and Mohammed Anwar T M, who were arrested in connection with the gold smuggling case, coming out of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offence) Court in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A look-out circular (LOC) has been issued against Kaipamangalam native Faisal Fareed, who is suspected to be a key accused in smuggling of 30 kg of gold using diplomatic baggage addressed to a senior diplomat at the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram. Following the request of National Investigation Agency (NIA), an LOC was issued by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) against Faisal Fareed based in Dubai who had sent the gold in the baggage.

NIA had obtained an open-ended non-bailable warrant against Faisal from NIA Court in Kochi on Tuesday. Based on the warrant, the NIA requested MHA to issue an LOC against Faisal. The LOC will be circulated to all entry ports in the country. NIA sources also claimed that it has approached the Interpol to issue a Blue Notice to receive information from UAE.

He is already under surveillance of agencies in UAE.  The Customs had also sought an LOC against Faisal.  “India has a treaty with UAE for exchanging information about money laundering and financing terrorism in 2018. NIA will be receiving information about all his activities in UAE soon. Steps would be initiated to prevent him from absconding,” sources said.

