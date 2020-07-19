STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One more death in Ernakulam, COVID-19 death toll in Kerala rises to 41

67-year-old Kunjuveeran, a resident of Veliyathunadu in Karumalloor panchayat died on Sunday.

While on one side panic is setting in about increasing local transmission cases of Covid the number of vehicles on road are not going down in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala on Sunday recorded one more Covid-19 death taking the death toll in the state to 41.

67-year-old Kunjuveeran, a resident of Veliyathunadu in Karumalloor panchayat died here on Sunday. He was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kalamassery from July 8. 

According to hospital authorities, he was diagnosed with high blood pressure and diabetics. "He was tested positive for the virus on July 8 and was admitted to the intensive care unit of the hospital following fever and pneumonia. Since he was a diabetic and blood pressure patient he condition was a bit serious from the first day," said a health official.

Following his health condition getting worse, he was provided with ventilator support. "Worsening the health condition, he was shifted to ventilator support. Treatments including plasma therapy was provided at the hospital," said Dr A Fathahudeen, nodal officer for Covid at MCH, Kalamassery.

"In the case of patients with comorbidities, it is very difficult to treat for Covid. Two more patients are in serious condition at the hospital. However, all his contact was traced by the health department," said an MCH official.

This is the fifth Covid death reported in Ernakulam. Earlier, a 73-year-old nun, a resident of Edanad, Sreemoolanagram died on Thursday. Though the source of infection was unknown, the health department is gathering details of the nun's contact list. Around 17 people including other nuns in the convent and doctors of the private hospital, where she died, identified in the primary contact list are quarantined. 
 

