794 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala taking tally beyond 13,000

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 794 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kerala on Monday, taking the infection tally to 13,274.

However, there was a slight dip in the cases.

Thiruvananthapuram saw 182 cases with 2,062 patients presently under treatment. On Sunday, 821 cases were detected, the highest single-day surge so far.

As many as 519 people were infected through contact and the source of infection in 24 patients was not known yet, State Health Minister KK Shailaja, said.

The district-wise break-up: Kozhikode-92, Kollam-79, Ernakulam-72, Alappuzha-53, Malappuram-50, Palakkad-49, Kannur-48, Kottayam-46, Thrissur-42, Kasaragod-28, Wayanad- 26, Idukki-24 and Pathnamthitta-three.

The death toll has climbed to 43 with samples of a 73- year-old nun, who died in Ernakulam on July 16, testing positive for the virus infection.

Of the positive cases, 148 had come from abroad and 105 from other states,the Minister said in a press release.

In Thiruvananthapuram district, 170 were infected through contact, 71 in Kollam and 59 in Ernakulam. Fifteen health workers were among those who tested positive.

At least 7,611 people are presently under treatment and 5,618 have recovered, including 245, who were discharged today.

About 1,65,233 people are under observation in various districts - 1,57,523 are in home/institutional quarantine and 7,710 in hospitals, including 871, admitted on Monday.

In the last 24 hours, 14,640 samples have been sent for testing.

So far, 5,46,000 samples have been tested and results of 5,969 samples awaited. The total number of hot spots has climbed to 337.