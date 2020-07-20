COVID-19: Licences of two textile stores in Thiruvananthapuram cancelled for violating norms

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The licences of two major textile shops in Thiruvananthapuram -- Ramachandran and Pothys -- have been cancelled till further notice by the city corporation on Monday.

The cancellation of the licences came after the shops became COVID hotspots with numerous staff testing positive.

"We had given them many warnings as the COVID protocol and restrictions were not followed in these shops. However, they did not pay heed," said Mayor K Sreekumar.

The city corporation assessed that the shops played a major part in making the COVID situation in Thiruvananthapuram dire following which a decision to cancel the licences till further notice was made.