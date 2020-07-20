STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Karkidaka vavu bali: Tech support to remember the dear departed in Kerala 

Technology will help lakhs of Hindus in the state to perform the Karkkidaka vavubali in the comfort of their homes on Monday.

Published: 20th July 2020 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2020 04:15 AM   |  A+A-

hyderabad05

Hindus gather in hundreds on riverbanks and beaches to perform the Karkidaka Vavu Bali --or simply called Bali-- to honour their dead ancestors. (Photo | EPS/R Satish Babu)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Technology will help lakhs of Hindus in the state to perform the Karkkidaka vavu bali in the comfort of their homes on Monday. Many have learnt the step-by-step performance through videos available on YouTube, social media platforms and WhatsApp.

Usually, devotees perform the ritual on river banks or beaches under the guidance of priests. This year, the departure from the age-old practice is due to the government’s directive in the wake of the rising Covid caseload. But priests have come to the rescue of believers by uploading tutorials on YouTube.

WhatsApp videos too are doing the rounds. A few traditional priests told TNIE that they received numerous calls seeking advice.

“Initially I described the process to the callers. Later, when the number of calls increased I prepared an audio clip and a message which were sent over WhatsApp,” said Anup, a priest in Thiruvananthapuram. The state police had directed the believers to conduct the ritual at their homes.

The police and revenue officials had also warned strict action against those organising the ritual at public places.

Shrines under the Travancore Devaswom Board which are famous for the bali offering will remain closed to visitors. But there will be a facility to offer tilahomam and pithrupooja, the rituals conducted by priests to pay obeisance to the departed souls.

There will be facility at the temples to book the rituals without entering them. The Tirunelly temple in Wayanad will also not allow devotees.

Instead, it has offered a facility to book pithrupooja, a ritual conducted by the priests as an alternative to offering the bali in person.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karkkidaka vavubali Karkidaku vavu
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Disinfectant being sprayed in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, using drones on Thursday morning. Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, MLAs Ramalinga Reddy and Soumya Reddy were present for the trial | Express
Drones launch aerial strike on coronavirus in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp