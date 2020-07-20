Karkidaka vavu bali: Tech support to remember the dear departed in Kerala 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Technology will help lakhs of Hindus in the state to perform the Karkkidaka vavu bali in the comfort of their homes on Monday. Many have learnt the step-by-step performance through videos available on YouTube, social media platforms and WhatsApp.

Usually, devotees perform the ritual on river banks or beaches under the guidance of priests. This year, the departure from the age-old practice is due to the government’s directive in the wake of the rising Covid caseload. But priests have come to the rescue of believers by uploading tutorials on YouTube.

WhatsApp videos too are doing the rounds. A few traditional priests told TNIE that they received numerous calls seeking advice.

“Initially I described the process to the callers. Later, when the number of calls increased I prepared an audio clip and a message which were sent over WhatsApp,” said Anup, a priest in Thiruvananthapuram. The state police had directed the believers to conduct the ritual at their homes.

The police and revenue officials had also warned strict action against those organising the ritual at public places.

Shrines under the Travancore Devaswom Board which are famous for the bali offering will remain closed to visitors. But there will be a facility to offer tilahomam and pithrupooja, the rituals conducted by priests to pay obeisance to the departed souls.

There will be facility at the temples to book the rituals without entering them. The Tirunelly temple in Wayanad will also not allow devotees.

Instead, it has offered a facility to book pithrupooja, a ritual conducted by the priests as an alternative to offering the bali in person.