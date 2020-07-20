Oxygen cans to disinfectant boxes, COVID-19 special equipment flood market

Amiya Meethal By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Oxygen cans, nano-sprayers, multi-functional disinfectant boxes, spray guns, handy fumigators, automatic sanitiser dispensers... thus goes the list of anti-Covid specials that are teeming the surgical equipment market. While nano-sprayers help disinfect one’s car, purse etc, the multi-functional disinfectant box claims to protect products of daily use (phone, purse etc) from being exposed to the virus if by placing it in the box. Spray guns are for disinfecting an entire room and the handy fumigator is for disinfecting packages and parcels.

Besides, large quantities of diluted sodium hypochlorite are being sold for spraying vegetable plantations. “Oxygen can is the latest entry. An Italian company manufactures it in 500-ml-cans and claims it can be used for 150 inhalations,” says Ajith Kumar V, state treasurer, All-Kerala Scientific and Surgical Dealers Association (AKSSDA). According to him, the demand for such equipment has increased not only among hospitals and clinics but also the public. “The sale of sodium hypochlorite has increased by four times ever since the pandemic broke out,” he said. Another trend that has developed is numerous Indian companies manufacturing surgical equipment to give stiff competition to their Chinese counterparts.

Pulse oximeter in high demand

Pulse oximeter, a device that shows the blood oxygen levels of an individual simply by placing a finger on it, is one among the most sought after equipment in First- Line Treatment Centres. “A drastic fall in the blood oxygen levels of a Covid patient may prove fatal,” observed Dr B Abhilash, Wayanad district programme manager, NHM. Normal blood oxygen levels are anywhere close to a 100 per cent and it could be dangerous if it goes below 94 per cent. According to Kochi-based Kerala Surgical Equipment Company, the sale of pulse oximeter has doubled. “Before Covid, around 25 pieces would sell in a month. Now, it’s gone up to at least 50,” said a company saleswoman.