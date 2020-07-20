STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Seeking a career in Artificial Intelligence? Kerala govt launches course for graduates

The 776-hour course will help students develop machines for gaming, speech recognition, language detection and robotics

Published: 20th July 2020 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2020 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

AI, Artificial Intelligence

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Aimed at improving the employability of graduates in the state and equipping them with the skills to meet the industry's needs, the Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) of the Higher Education Department has come out with a new Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning course.

The 776-hour course will help students develop machines for gaming, speech recognition, language detection and robotics. The course is designed to create skilled professionals who can cater to the needs of the industry in the areas of Data Science, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.
             
"Candidates can academically explore research areas in AI-Machine Learning and they can also explore job opportunities as AI-Machine Learning consultant or specialist," said a note from the ASAP.

Graduates in engineering or MCA, BSc, MSc degree holders and working professionals with minimum two years experience can apply for the course. Industry experts will lead the sessions which will be offered through a proven pedagogy of 'blended learning'.
             
As many as 259 learning credits, 68 certificates, workshops in life skills and hard skills, internship with prominent industries and project mentoring by industry experts are the highlights of the course.

It will also include hackathons, community meetups, industry interactions and mentor clinics. The training will be conducted at the B-Hub co-learning space at Nalanchira in the capital and also be offered in online mode.

Selection process

Selection for admission to the course is based on a common entrance examination. The examination will test the candidate's understanding on calculus, matrices, probability and also their reasoning and basic programming skills.

The course fee is Rs 77,600 which can be paid in two instalments online. For details, visit www.asapkerala.gov.in. Email: asdc@asapkerala.gov.in

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Artificial Intelligence Machine learning Kerala
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's COVID-19 case fatality rate falls below 2.5 per cent for first time: Health Ministry
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp