Seeking a career in Artificial Intelligence? Kerala govt launches course for graduates

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Aimed at improving the employability of graduates in the state and equipping them with the skills to meet the industry's needs, the Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) of the Higher Education Department has come out with a new Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning course.

The 776-hour course will help students develop machines for gaming, speech recognition, language detection and robotics. The course is designed to create skilled professionals who can cater to the needs of the industry in the areas of Data Science, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.



"Candidates can academically explore research areas in AI-Machine Learning and they can also explore job opportunities as AI-Machine Learning consultant or specialist," said a note from the ASAP.

Graduates in engineering or MCA, BSc, MSc degree holders and working professionals with minimum two years experience can apply for the course. Industry experts will lead the sessions which will be offered through a proven pedagogy of 'blended learning'.



As many as 259 learning credits, 68 certificates, workshops in life skills and hard skills, internship with prominent industries and project mentoring by industry experts are the highlights of the course.

It will also include hackathons, community meetups, industry interactions and mentor clinics. The training will be conducted at the B-Hub co-learning space at Nalanchira in the capital and also be offered in online mode.

Selection process

Selection for admission to the course is based on a common entrance examination. The examination will test the candidate's understanding on calculus, matrices, probability and also their reasoning and basic programming skills.

The course fee is Rs 77,600 which can be paid in two instalments online. For details, visit www.asapkerala.gov.in. Email: asdc@asapkerala.gov.in