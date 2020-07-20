Siblings die as car hits tree, falls into field in Alappuzha

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Two brothers died after the car they were travelling in rammed a tree and plunged into a waterlogged field at Edathua in Kuttanad on Sunday. The deceased are Midhun M Panickar, 21, and Nimal M Panickar, 16, sons of Sunil, Thunnuvelil House, Thalavadi. Edathua police said the incident happened at 10.30am at Kaithamukku junction near Pacha, when they were returning from a relative’s home in Ambalappuzha. “The car lost control and hit a tree before plunging into a waterlogged paddy field. The siblings were trapped inside the car due to the impact of the collision.

Local residents tried to rescue the duo, but in vain. By the time the fire and rescue service team from Thakazhi pulled the car out and took out the youths, they had died,” said a police officer. Midhun was driving the car. He was an engineering student in a college in Chennai. Nimal had just passed Class X. Their bodies have been kept in the morgue of Government Medical College Hospital, Vandanam.