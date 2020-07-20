UDF writes to PM, seeks probe against K T Jaleel

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Training its guns on Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel, the UDF on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that the minister violated the provisions of Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010. The letter sent by UDF convenor Benny Behanan also demanded an inquiry into the matter.

The letter follows Jaleel’s clarification to the media – after it was reported that he had made nine calls to Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh in June – that the calls were made with regard to the food kits (Ramzan kits) worth Rs 5 lakh sponsored by the UAE consulate through the consul-general.

“He said he made a request following which 1,000 kits were distributed by Consumerfed and Rs 5 lakh, the price of the goods, was paid directly to Consumerfed,” said the letter. “Section 3 of the said Act prohibits acceptance of foreign contributions in any currency by any legislator and is punishable under the Act,” said the letter.