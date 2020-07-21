STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Father, six youths booked for abusing minor girl sexually in Kerala

Four arrested; the girl’s father, a former madrassa teacher, was booked for abusing four boys in 2017.

Published: 21st July 2020 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: The Nileshwar police on Monday arrested a 50-year-old man, a former madrassa teacher, for sexually abusing his 16-year-old daughter repeatedly over the past two years. It also booked six youths in their early twenties for sexually abusing the girl and arrested three of them – Riyas, 19, Ijaz, 20, and Mohammed Ali, 20. All seven persons have been booked under the POCSO Act.P R Manoj, the investigating officer said the girl was impregnated and underwent an illegal abortion two months ago.

“The doctor who performed the abortion is also under investigation as he failed to report the crime,” said a senior police officer. Manoj said the role of the mother is yet to be ascertained. The crime came to light after the girl’s maternal uncle (mother’s brother) found something amiss with her behaviour. She is now living in his house. The girl has given an in-camera statement to the Hosdurg magistrate. “There may be more accused persons. We have only completed our preliminary investigation,” said Manoj.

Sources said the girl’s relatives stood by her and encouraged her to approach the police against her father and other abusers. Manoj said the Child Welfare Committee would now take over the girl’s responsibility. Her house would be declared unsafe for children and she would be provided with counselling and support.

A repeat sexual offender
Investigating officer said the girl’s father was a repeat sexual offender and was accused of sexually assaulting four minor boys under the Bekal police station limits in 2017. Though four cases were registered against him under the POCSO Act, he received bail as the legal proceedings dragged on in court. He is a native of Sulliya in the Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka and has another wife and five children there. He came to Kasaragod to teach in the madrasa. After the alleged sexual assault in Bekal, he was sacked, said an officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala sexual abuse case
India Matters
Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test
Cash-rich IndiGo decides to fire 10% of its employees
For representational purposes
Couples afraid to conceive during COVID-19 pandemic: Gynaecologists
He had got the pond dug a couple of years ago when the three bore wells on his 40-acre mango farm dried up. (Photo | EPS)
Overnight, rain gods gift 1 crore litre water to this Karnataka mango farmer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp