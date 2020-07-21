STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala: NRI tests positive before getting 'no COVID' certificate to return to UAE

Kasaragod grappling with unknown sources of infection even as active cases steadily rise to 408.

Published: 21st July 2020 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, COVID 19, PPE

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By George Poikayil
Express News Service

KASARAGOD: The number of persons testing positive in Kasaragod has dipped to 28 on Monday, but officials continue to grapple with unknown sources of infection.

In a bolt from the blue, a 34-year-old man found that he was infected with the new coronavirus when he was about to return to work in the UAE.

He came to his hometown at Mulleria in Karaduka panchayat in March before the lockdown, said health inspector Krishnakumar.

As it was time to rejoin work in the UAE, he went to a private lab to get a COVID-negative certificate. "But his results turned out to be positive," said the official.

"We have no clue about his source of infection," he said. But even more worrying is his contact list.

"He has a long list of primary contacts and contacts of contacts. We cannot blame him for mingling freely in society because he did not expect the virus to be in Mulleria," said the health inspector.

On Monday, 11 of the 28 cases are through local transmissions. The sources of five of them are not known, said district medical officer Dr A V Ramdas.

Eight persons came from abroad and nine from other states. 

Four came from Mangaluru, one person each from Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Hassan in Karnataka; and two persons came from Jammu and Chennai, he said.

Unknown sources

A 47-year-old man from Trikaripur tested positive for COVID on Monday. He was in Lake Shore Hospital in Kochi for 14 days for his father's surgery.

He returned on a train to Kasaragod on Saturday (July 18).

A 47-year-old owner of a shop selling sports goods in Kasaragod New Bus Stand area tested positive for COVID. His source of infection was not known. But his wife (36) has tested positive.

In Meenja and Mangalpady panchayats, two persons tested positive and their sources are not known.

In Panathady panchayat, the 56-year-old wife and 22-year-old son of a textile shop owner tested positive on Monday. He had tested positive last Thursday (July 16).

A one-year-old boy has tested positive in Mogral Puthur. Officials said the child came in contact with an infected person.

LDF leaders test negative

Twenty leaders of the Left Democratic Front in Kasaragod district have tested negative for COVID-19.

They underwent an antigen test after the JD(S) district president Dr K A Khader tested positive for COVID-19.

The LDF leaders had met for a district-level meeting on July 11.

Health officials said Dr Khader ran a clinic at Kunjathur in Manjeshwar.

One of his staffers' husband got infected and as part of contact tracing, all the staff were tested and the doctor was found to be infected.

Recovery

Eleven persons recovered from COVID-19 in the district on Monday.  The district now has 408 active cases of COVID.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Coronavirus
India Matters
Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test
Cash-rich IndiGo decides to fire 10% of its employees
For representational purposes
Couples afraid to conceive during COVID-19 pandemic: Gynaecologists
He had got the pond dug a couple of years ago when the three bore wells on his 40-acre mango farm dried up. (Photo | EPS)
Overnight, rain gods gift 1 crore litre water to this Karnataka mango farmer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp