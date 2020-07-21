STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Local body polls: Panel to seek health dept’s views

The training of polling officials also needs to be conducted in the midst of the pandemic.

Published: 21st July 2020 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 03:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the worsening Covid situation, the State Election Commission (SEC) will convene a meeting of top officials of the state health department soon to decide on various precautions required for the local body polls scheduled to be held in mid-October. State Election Commissioner V Bhaskaran told TNIE that the meeting will deliberate on the steps to be taken regarding implementation of the Covid-19 protocol once the local body election declaration is issued. 

“We will seek the opinion of the Health Department on the various measures to be adopted inside the polling booths for the safety of polling officials as well as voters,” he said.The local body elections are slated for mid-October but the exact time-frame will be decided after seeking the views of the health department, he added. Once the election declaration is issued, the Model Code of Conduct will also come into effect.  

New committees have to assume office by November 12. Preparations have been affected adversely due to the Covid-related restrictions in many parts of the state, including in the state capital where the commission is headquartered, an SEC official said.   SEC personnel deployed from various districts are already engaged in Covid prevention efforts. The training of polling officials also needs to be conducted in the midst of the pandemic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test
Cash-rich IndiGo decides to fire 10% of its employees
For representational purposes
Couples afraid to conceive during COVID-19 pandemic: Gynaecologists
He had got the pond dug a couple of years ago when the three bore wells on his 40-acre mango farm dried up. (Photo | EPS)
Overnight, rain gods gift 1 crore litre water to this Karnataka mango farmer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp