Man who returned from Tamil Nadu is Kerala's latest COVID-19 victim

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A 75-year-old man died of COVID-19 on Monday night at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital, taking the number of deaths from the virus in Idukki to four. However, health authorities have officially declared only one case so far in the district.

The deceased was identified as Narayanan of Pullumedu in Ayyappancoil, Idukki. He died at 11 pm on Monday a few hours after he tested positive for COVID-19.

As per health department sources, Narayanan and his son, who were in Tamil Nadu at a relative's house, came back to Ayyappancoil on July 15. While the duo was undergoing home quarantine, Narayanan showed symptoms of fever and his swab samples were collected for testing a few days back.

When his test results were found to be positive on Monday, he was shifted to the Idukki Medical College Hospital by 5 pm. At around 8.30 pm, Narayan's condition worsened due to breathing difficulties and he was shifted to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital. He breathed his last there at around 11 pm.

As many as 10 persons including two of his close relatives who were in contact with him are being kept under observation by the health authorities. The others in the contact list of the patient are from Tamil Nadu.

Whether Narayanan died due to COVID-19 will be officially confirmed after testing his swab samples again. Meanwhile, his funeral will be held at Ayyappancoil as per the COVID protocols on Tuesday.

Earlier, a 56-year-old woman from Rajakkadu died due to COVID-19 on July 12. On July 16 and July 20, a 74-year-old man from Pethotty and a 60-year-old man from Chakkupallam also died. Their first COVID results had come out positive.