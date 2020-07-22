Abdul Kalam Technological University to hold exams only for final semester students

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has decided to do away with university examinations for all semesters, except for final semester students, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision to conduct exams for final semester students of all courses offered by KTU is on the basis of a UGC direction to this effect, the varsity said.



An online exam conducted at the college level will be held for final semester students of BTech, MTech, MBA and MCA courses. Students can attend the online exams from home. Those final semester students, who do not want to attend the online examination or want to improve the marks in the online exam, can appear for the regular university exam, which is tentatively scheduled to be held in September.



"The University has decided to go ahead with a college-level online examination to avoid hardship of students who have received job offers through campus placement and who have obtained admission for higher studies in other universities," KTU Vice Chancellor M S Rajasree said.

Evaluation of other semesters



For the other semesters, the assessment will be done on the basis of average grades scored in previous examinations and internal assessment marks. Of the total 150 marks, weightage of 100 marks will be given for grades of previous exams, while internal assessment scores will be given weightage of 50 marks. Besides, five per cent moderation will also be awarded additionally.



Grade cards will be issued to students after they pass all subjects in previous semesters. If such grades are not satisfactory, students will have the option of cancelling them and re-appearing for the subject concerned at a later date. Such a facility has been provided for second, fourth and sixth semester regular students. A chance will also be given for second semester students to improve the marks of any two subjects of the first semester.



According to the varsity, supplementary examinations will be held as and when the COVID-19 situation improves.