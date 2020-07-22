STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Abdul Kalam Technological University to hold exams only for final semester students

An online exam conducted at the college level will be held for final semester students of BTech, MTech, MBA and MCA courses. Students can attend the online exams from home.

Published: 22nd July 2020 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University is also known as KTU

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has decided to do away with university examinations for all semesters, except for final semester students, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision to conduct exams for final semester students of all courses offered by KTU is on the basis of a UGC direction to this effect, the varsity said.
    
An online exam conducted at the college level will be held for final semester students of BTech, MTech, MBA and MCA courses. Students can attend the online exams from home. Those final semester students, who do not want to attend the online examination or want to improve the marks in the online exam, can appear for the regular university exam, which is tentatively scheduled to be held in September.
    
"The University has decided to go ahead with a college-level online examination to avoid hardship of students who have received job offers through campus placement and who have obtained admission for higher studies in other universities," KTU Vice Chancellor M S Rajasree said.

Evaluation of other semesters
    
For the other semesters, the assessment will be done on the basis of average grades scored in previous examinations and internal assessment marks. Of the total 150 marks, weightage of 100 marks will be given for grades of previous exams, while internal assessment scores will be given weightage of 50 marks. Besides, five per cent moderation will also be awarded additionally.
     
Grade cards will be issued to students after they pass all subjects in previous semesters. If such grades are not satisfactory, students will have the option of cancelling them and re-appearing for the subject concerned at a later date. Such a facility has been provided for second, fourth and sixth semester regular students. A chance will also be given for second semester students to improve the marks of any two subjects of the first semester.
       
According to the varsity, supplementary examinations will be held as and when the COVID-19 situation improves.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University KTU
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp