Industrialist Kiran Marshal denies link in gold smuggling case

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Refuting allegations by some UDF leaders that he helped Swapna Suresh, the second accused in the gold smuggling case, hide from the probe agencies for two days, industrialist Kiran Marshal told reporters at Thuravoor on Tuesday that he had no connections with any of the accused in the case.

It was alleged that Swapna had arrived at his house while absconding, and that her voice clip which subsequently went viral was recorded at his place.

“Somebody has been spreading fake news with claims that the NIA had interrogated me in connection with the case. That is not true. My name is being dragged into this controversy to tarnish the chief minister’s image,” he said. Stating he had a good relationship with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and others in the administration, he added that he even purchased the car used by Vijayan when he was the CPI (M) state secretary out of admiration.

“I bought the car after it was put up for sale. I sold it when I bought a new car,” he said. The industrialist further stated that he was only speaking up because some political leaders mentioned his name publicly in connection with the case. “I will take appropriate legal action after consultation,” he added.Kiran is the secretary of the District Rifle Association (DRA), which had set up a shooting range at St Michaels College, Cherthala a year ago. It was the chief minister who inaugurated the range in August, 2019, with a few ministers from the district and many celebrities from the film industry also in attendance.