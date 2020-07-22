STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala coastal residents' long-pending demand for marine ambulances nears realisation

Given the spike in COVID-19 cases, marine ambulances could be of immense help should coastal areas face medical emergencies.

Minister J Mercykutty Amma performing the steel cutting ceremony for the construction of three marine ambulances at Cochin Shipyard on Monday

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The decks have been cleared for the commissioning of the state's first set of marine ambulances, a long-pending demand of the fishing community. Given the spike in COVID-19 cases, marine ambulances could be of immense help should coastal areas face medical emergencies.

The first marine ambulance -- named 'Pratheeksha' -- will be deployed at Vizhinjam, followed by 'Prathyasha' at Vypeen and 'Karunya' at Beypore. The fisheries department is awaiting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's date for the launch, an officer said.

The project to help fishermen in distress has reached a stage of realisation after the fisheries department missed a series of deadlines for its commissioning. While Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma had announced the ambulances would be launched by the end of June, trial runs of the boats were delayed even as the Mumbai-based engineer of a private company who was to certify the engines fitted on the boats tested COVID-positive.

"There was a delay in conducting the trial run and in placing the medical equipment on board," said the fisheries department officer. The Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) built the three marine ambulances at a combined cost of Rs 18.24 crore, with the float out ceremony having been held last month. The 22-metres-long ambulances are fitted with life-saving equipment and carry first-aid facilities and medicines required for emergency care. Each vessel will have three medical beds and can accommodate eight to 10 crew members.

A trained nurse will also be available inside the vessel which can reach a speed of 14 nautical miles per hour. The much-awaited marine ambulance project received an impetus after several lives were lost to cyclone Ockhi in 2017. The state government had cancelled the tender for buying marine ambulances in 2018 after bidders quoted higher amounts and explored other options

. CSL then signed an agreement -- on May 31, 2018 -- to build the vessels at just over Rs 6.08 crore each. Apart from government funding, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited contributed Rs 6 crore and CSL Rs 2.8 crore to make the project a reality.

Comments

