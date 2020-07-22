STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala cops book 400 students, parents for violating social distancing norms at KEAM exams

The decision has invited strong reactions from various corners. Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor wrote on his Facebook page that he was shocked to learn about the incident.

Published: 22nd July 2020 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

Parents of candidates sitting for the KEAM entrance examination at Cotton Hill GHSS in Thiruvananthapuram gathered near the school gate in violation of COVID-19 protocol on Thursday

Parents of candidates sitting for the KEAM entrance examination at Cotton Hill GHSS in Thiruvananthapuram gathered near the school gate in violation of COVID-19 protocol on Thursday. (Photo | BP Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a contentious move, Thiruvananthapuram city police have registered cases against parents and their wards who attended the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) entrance examination in two city schools for violating social distancing norms. As many as four students and a parent who accompanied his son have tested positive for COVID-19.

About 400 people, who could be identified, were booked by Museum and Medical College police. Police sources said that the cases were registered on July 16, the day the exams were held. The cases were registered against parents and wards who appeared for the exams at Cottonhill Government Girls HSS and St Mary's Pattom HSS, which fell under Museum and Medical College police stations, respectively.

The cases were registered under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance. Medical College police sources said they had booked 300 identifiable people under the ordinance. "We have written to the authorities concerned to hand us over the details of the students who had appeared for the exams," said Medical College police sources.

Meanwhile, the decision has invited strong reactions from various corners. Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor wrote on his Facebook page that he was shocked to learn about the incident.

"The student community and political leaders, incuding myself, had requested the government to postpone this exam in the wake of the pandemic gripping the state. They unwisely went ahead, and several students who appeared for the exam have tested positive in the last 48 hours," he wrote.

Alleging that by filing police cases the government was acting against the citizenry to cover up its own incompetence, Tharoor urged the government to withdraw the cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
social distancing Kerala Police KEAM exams
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Volunteers of NGO Helping Hands conduct a burial in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
This Bengaluru NGO is extending ‘Helping Hands’ to bury Covid-19 dead
For representational purposes
Tiktok's ban affects women from rural India, takes away basic income
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp