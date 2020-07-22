Kollam student, who attended KEAM exam, tests positive for COVID-19

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A student who attended Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) examination in a centre in Thiruvananthapuram has been tested positive for Covid 19 on Wednesday. With this a total of four students who attended the entrance exam tested positive for the virus, three in Thiruvananthapuram and one in Kozhikode. A parent who accompanied his son in Thiruvananthapuram also tested positive for the virus.



It is learnt that the student from Anchal attended examination at a centre in Kaimanam. The student's father had earlier tested positive for coronavirus.

She attended the entrance exam at Mannom Memorial Residential High School in Kaimanom on July 16. The health team has initiated contact tracing of other students who attended the exam in the same hall.



The conduct of KEAM in the city which was under triple lockdown had raised concerns. However, authorities went on with the decision to conduct the examination.