STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Swapna Suresh claims to be a political scapegoat

Swapna Suresh who was arrested in the case related to smuggling of gold using UAE diplomatic baggage, claimed that she was made a scapegoat for political gain.

Published: 22nd July 2020 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Swapna Suresh who was arrested in the case related to smuggling of gold using UAE diplomatic baggage, claimed that she was made a scapegoat for political gain. She stated this in the bail petition filed before NIA Court in Kochi on Tuesday.“Swapna’s name has been dragged into the case alleging that she had tried to release the cargo using her influence and she has been arraigned as an accused by the Customs. Nothing has been recovered from her and she was not a party in importing gold through diplomatic channel. As she realised that she was made a scapegoat for political gain, she approached Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail,” the bail petition filed by Swapna stated.

Swapna stated that she was born in the UAE and stayed there till she turned 19. Her father was an employee at a Sheik’s palace and they lived in quarters near the palace. She could read and write Arabic, Hindi, English and Malayalam. She was appointed as secretary to UAE consulate general in Thiruvananthapuram considering her experience in Gulf countries and her command over the languages.

“She was looking after the personal affairs of the consulate general, his family members and other diplomats. Even after giving up her job, Consulate of UAE was approaching her to do certain jobs under work-on-request basis as she was the only person they could communicate with in Thiruvananthapuram,” stated  the bail plea.

She claimed that UAE consulate Charge D’ Affair called her to inquire about delay in release of cargo addressed to him which reached airport on June 30. Swapna contacted the Customs Assistant Commissioner and inquired about the delay. The  official cited Covid-19 checking as a reason for the delay. “Had Swapna got any clue about the gold in the cargo, she would not have contacted the Customs Assistant Commissioner for the release of the baggage,” stated   the bail plea.

The NIA court has decided to hear the bail petition on Friday. The Customs also filed a petition seeking a few hours’ time to interrogate Swapna and Sandeep while they are in NIA custody. The move came as Customs cannot record the arrest of the accused until a statement under Section 108 of Customs Act is recorded. NIA Court will deliver order on the petition on Wednesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Swapna Suresh gold smuggling Kerala gold smuggling case
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp