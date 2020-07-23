After KEAM, Plus-I admissions raise concern

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Will the upcoming Higher Secondary Plus-I admission process, involving over 4 lakh students and hundreds of school staff, become another occasion for the large-scale spread of Covid in the state?This is the apprehension raised by a section of higher secondary teachers, who have urged the government to take precautions to avoid a repeat of the recent KEAM entrance-like situation where social distancing norms were flouted.

The admission process is set to begin from Friday and the concerns of teachers assume significance in the wake of a principal and a lab assistant recently testing positive for Covid during school duty. The teachers have demanded incorporating new features in the online single window admission process to minimise the need for students to visit the school during numerous occasions.

“Arrangements should be made for students to obtain provisional admission in schools of their choice in online mode. This can be done by making a few changes in the existing single-window admission portal,” said S Manoj, state general secretary of Aided Higher Secondary Teachers’ Association.

Other suggestions include doing away with the insistence on students producing SSLC certificate in the school if he or she is not permanently joining the institution during the first allotment. Instead, only those students who obtain permanent admission should be asked to bring the certificate for verification after the allotment list is published, to reduce crowding in schools.

“Students should be given the option to make corrections in applications online and confirm the applications after verifying it. An affidavit should be obtained from students that admission obtained by furnishing of wrong information is liable for cancellation,” said a higher secondary school principal.

The teachers said provision should also be made to remit all sorts of fees in connection with higher secondary admission through online mode to avoid overcrowding. Also, the applications for SAY exam, improvement and revaluation of higher secondary exams should be converted into online mode, they demanded.

KEY SUGGESTIONS

■ Revamp admission process to minimise physical presence of students, teachers

■ Only students who obtain permanent admission should be asked to visit schools

■ Ensure provision to pay all sorts of fees connected with admission in online mode

■ Application for SAY exam, improvement, revaluation should also be done online