STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

‘CM claimed he had won cup. Happy to see him realise it’s a marathon, not 100M’

In a way, I’m happy that finally Pinarayi has admitted that combating the pandemic is not like winning a 100-metre race.

Published: 23rd July 2020 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2020 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

UDF chairman Ramesh Chennithala

UDF chairman Ramesh Chennithala (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala took a dig at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan saying he is happy to know that the latter has realised at least now that the Covid fight is a marathon, not a 100-metre race.

“The LDF government has become a dismal failure in combating the Covid-19 pandemic. In a way, I’m happy that finally Pinarayi has admitted that combating the pandemic is not like winning a 100-metre race. He claimed that he had won the cup even before the race began. Now he has realised his folly and instead started taking his frustration out on the Opposition which won’t be tolerated,” Chennithala said here.  

On the surge in the number of Covid cases in the state, Chennithala said “the current recovery rate of 42.9% and the huge increase in the number of patients” is a matter of grave concern.Chennithala also attacked the chief minister by pointing out the “mismatch” between the government claims about infrastructureand and the reality.

Pointing out the mismatch between the government claims and reality, Chennithala said the Pinarayi had earlier announced that infrastructure including 49,702 beds in wards, 1,269 ICU beds and over 800 ventilators.However, in reality, when the number of patients touched 6,000, the hospitals became overburdened.

He also alleged that Chief Secretary Viswas Mehta’s claim of having lost the CCTV footage at the Secretariat in lightning is a deliberate attempt to destroy evidence in the gold smuggling case before the NIA could inspect it.

Chennithala claimed that the chief secretary had made illegal appointments in the Secretariat through KINFRA via a recruitment agency, Mint. Chennithala said the LDF government’s decision to postpone the one-day session of the Assembly to pass the finance bill is because they want to run away from the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ramesh Chennithala Pinarayi Vijayan COVID 19
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swab samples being collected in BJB Nagar in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday | EXPRESS
Covid-19 testing norm violated in TN's Madurai: Just one swab taken instead of two
A medic conducts thermal screening with smart helmet of a resident of Kurar Village as coronavirus cases surge across the state in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: 'Smart helmets' scan COVID19 symptoms faster in Mumbai
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp