STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Customs tracing duo who helped Faisal Fareed send gold from UAE

The NIA Court in Kochi on Wednesday permitted the Customs to interrogate accused Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair.

Published: 23rd July 2020 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2020 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Hamsath Abdul Salam, an accused in the smuggling case, at Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court (Economic Offence) in Kochi on Wednesday | A Sanesh

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Customs probing Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling bid using the diplomatic baggage has received information about two more persons who are allegedly associated with accused Faisal Fareed for sending gold from the UAE. The agency suspects a bigger network is operating in the UAE.

The network had sent gold to Kerala a few years ago and one such attempt was foiled after the Customs busted a Muvattupuzha-based racket. The Customs then found the racket had smuggled 1,500kg of gold between 2013 and 2015. There were 54 accused in the case and they were together fined `90 crore, of which `50 crore as fine was slapped on prime accused P A Naushad.

“From the statements of the arrested persons, we have got information of two more people who had been aiding Faisal in the UAE. The names had also emerged during our probe in the 2015 Muvattupuzha gold smuggling case. Jalaal A M, who was arrested last week, was also associated with the Muvattupuzha gang. We don’t know whether the names we have are authentic. Custodial interrogation of K T Rameez will help in busting the network abroad,” said an officer.

The Customs will approach the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offence) Court to issue a non-bailable warrant against Faisal. A native of Kaipamangalam in Thrissur, Faisal is detained by Dubai Police. He had sent the baggage containing the gold. “We will also approach the Interpol to issue a red notice against him so that he can be extradited. The NIA has already approached the Interpol to issue a blue notice to collect more information about an accused. A similar procedure will be adopted against others who have aided Faisal abroad,” an official said.

The Customs on Wednesday arrested a Manjeri native who allegedly invested money for procuring gold brought illegally via the diplomatic baggage. According to the agency, Hamzath Abdusalam of Veemboor in Mariyad, the arrested, had invested close to `1 crore. He is the 14th person to be arrested by the Customs in the case. “He had been involved in the smuggling business for a long time. He was named by Said Alavi, who was arrested earlier,” the officer said.

The NIA Court in Kochi on Wednesday permitted the Customs to interrogate accused Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair. Meanwhile, arrested persons Hamjad Ali, Samju T M, Jifsal C V and Mohammed Anwar filed bail petitions at the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offence) Court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Customs gold smuggling Kerala gold smuggling case Faisal Fareed UAE
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swab samples being collected in BJB Nagar in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday | EXPRESS
Covid-19 testing norm violated in TN's Madurai: Just one swab taken instead of two
A medic conducts thermal screening with smart helmet of a resident of Kurar Village as coronavirus cases surge across the state in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: 'Smart helmets' scan COVID19 symptoms faster in Mumbai
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp