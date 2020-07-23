STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala shuts inter-state borders due to surge in COVID-19 cases

Kerala witnessed 1038 cases on Wednesday prompting the authorities to ponder the enforcement of a total lockdown. This was the first time that the number of COVID-19 cases touched four digits.

Volunteers of Kerala Sannadha Sena stand guard after blocking the road at Vilayilmoola in Kadakavoor panchayat in Thiruvananthapuram, a coastal area which was declared a critical containment zone till July 28

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala's borders with other states have been closed to prevent unnecessary travel of people as the state is staring at a health crisis owing to the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

The Kerala-Tamil Nadu and Kerala-Karnataka borders have been opened only for selective movement of people after the number of COVID-19 cases saw a heavy spike in recent days. Kerala witnessed 1038 cases on Wednesday prompting the authorities to ponder the enforcement of a total lockdown in the state. This was the first time that the number of COVID-19 cases touched four digits.

Of the infected, 785 contracted the disease locally, while the source of infection of 57 people were still unknown. As many as 109 people, who came from other states, also tested positive.

"Only people having medical emergencies and unavoidable social circumstances will be allowed to enter the state," said state police chief Loknath Behera. He said such people need to register on the COVID-19 Jagratha website before travelling to the state.

