Prithviraj earns MVD wrath in real life, has Dulquer for company

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) was seen taking Prithviraj for a ride in the hit movie Driving Licence and now he looks to have earned the department’s wrath in real life. But he is not alone and has Dulquer Salmaan for company. The MVD has launched a probe against the two for alleged rash driving using their luxury cars recently. The probe was ordered after a video of the ‘race’ by the actors went viral on social media. Two youngsters who chased the actors on their bike recorded the video and uploaded it. The incident took place on the Kottayam-Kochi state highway. Though the exact day of the race is not known, officials said it may have happened last weekend.

The cars involved in the incident are Porsche and Lamborghini models, it is learnt.“We’ve launched a probe to find whether the actors were involved in rash driving. An instruction has been given to the MVD’s Automated Enforcement Wing (AEW) to verify the speed-detecting cameras installed along the Kottayam-Kochi route. We can’t jump into a conclusion to claim that the actors have violated the road-safety rules. If the cameras can find the violations, notice will be served on the RC (registration certificate) owner,” said MVD joint transport commissioner Rajeev Puthalath.

“We can spot three high-end cars in the video, but the third one can’t be identified easily,” he added.The MVD is clueless about the date of the incident. “So far, we have been unable to find the exact date of the incident. We’ve already served notices for speeding which had been detected till July 10 and couldn’t find any such vehicles. Since most of the cameras are dysfunctional, it’ll be difficult to trace the speed violation,” said an officer with the AEW.

An MVD official, considered to be a technical expert, ruled out the possibility of rash driving. “The video which went viral on social media was shot by youngsters by chasing the cars on their motorcycle. If cars like Porsche and Lamborghini are involved in a real race, the chances of catching up with them on a motorcycle will be a near-impossible task,” said a top officer.Prithviraj and Dulquer could not be contacted.