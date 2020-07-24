STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘17k cases’ at Pulluvila: CM says govt yet to come across figure

The health department too has  disowned the statement made by the health officer. In a statement here,  the health minister’s office dubbed the health officer’s claim as bogus.

Published: 24th July 2020 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a statement from a health officer regarding large-scale community transmission of Covid having occurred at Pulluvila, the state government on Thursday distanced itself from it. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters here that though the situation is quite  serious at Pulluvila, the government is yet to come across the figure cited by the officer working with the Pulluvila Community Health Centre. During a chat with a news channel, the officer had put the number of Covid positive cases reported in the area at a jaw-dropping  17,000 .

Pulluvila is one of the areas where the government has acknowledged community transmission of Covid-19. “The government hasn’t come across any figures like the one cited by the health officer. In the case of Adimalathura, a serious situation is prevailing there as some are hesitant to undergo antigen tests. This will be addressed with the help of community/political leaders. The government will also intervene,” said Pinarayi.

The health department too has  disowned the statement made by the health officer. In a statement here,  the health minister’s office dubbed the health officer’s claim as bogus.“Stringent action will be initiated against those engaged in spreading fake news. It has also been directed that without official confirmation no such details should be publicised. The efforts of the health department to bring the transmission scenario under control is in full swing there,” Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a statement.

