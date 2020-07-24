STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Civic bodies allowed to accept donations to run treatment centres

Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac said the decision to accept donations has been taken because the state is bracing for an explosion in case count.

Published: 24th July 2020 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As Covid expenses bear down on the state’s finances, the government has allowed local self-government institutions to accept contributions from the public to run the Covid First-Line Treatment Centres. They can accept assistance by way of cash or materials, though the latter is more preferred.

The government had recently sanctioned the third instalment of the Plan Fund to local self-government bodies to be used for setting up CFLTCs and for other Covid control activities like quarantine, reverse quarantine, community kitchens and aid to hospitals. Additional assistance has also been promised when this instalment gets exhausted.

Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac said the decision to accept donations has been taken because the state is bracing for an explosion in case count.“We are preparing for the worst and hence every precaution is taken. The CFLTs are crucial in the fight since they could drastically reduce the burden on hospitals,” he said.He said the government has given vast powers to the LSGs in Covid control activities and expects much, like good food to inmates.

“Tasty and nutritious food is a top priority. We want the people to stay comfortable. The LSGs should ensure very good food and accommodation facilities while the health department will take care of the treatment part,” he said. The government is ensuring transparency and accountability in donations. Cash can be accepted only through a designated joint account in the names of the CFLTC chairperson and nodal officer (LSG chairperson and an LSG officer, respectively). The LSG department will send detailed guidelines on fund receival and management shortly.

“Donations would also instil a sense of participation among the people in this fight and hence we prefer materials as donation. We expect a good response to the call since CFLTCs house local people,” he said.  
The minister said the government’s Covid-related expenses would run into hundreds of crores.

“It is mounting and I do not have the exact figures now. Sufficient money is granted to the health department to make things faster,” said Isaac.The minister, however, dropped a hint: “The health department has been given `600 crore for drug purchase until now while the last year’s expense was `400 crore.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
SwasthVayu: Clinical trials of desi ventilator at Bengaluru hospitals soon
Health workers receive safety gear under the state Congress’ Arogya Abhaya Hasta scheme, in SG Palya, Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Asymptomatic patients filling up beds, say doctors
Gold smuggled into Kerala funded anti-CAA protests? Probe on
Healthcare workers in PPE suits(Photo | PTI)
AIIMS Nagpur develops smart wristband to track Covid positive and suspected patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri man walks at a closed market during a lockdown in Srinagar, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Kashmir under lockdown again, this time due to coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Northeast has the potential to become the growth engine of India : PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp