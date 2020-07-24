STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Gold smuggled into Kerala funded anti-CAA protests? Probe on

The gold was smuggled into Kerala with the help of these organisations which have a strong network in Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Published: 24th July 2020 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: The probe into the gold smuggling through diplomatic channel has assumed a new  dimension with the central agencies launching an investigation to ascertain whether the money made through gold smuggling in Kerala was used to fund protests across the country against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), and related violence in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

The details TNIE accessed from intelligence officials reveal that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has been trailing the funding sources in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE since December 2019 after a few people arrested in connection with riots in Delhi and UP spilled the beans.

A Malayali youth, who was arrested in UP based on specific intelligence inputs from the Kerala Police, is said to have given the agencies some vital information on the funding. Intelligence Bureau (IB) sources said they have identified some organisations in the Gulf countries which funded the anti-CAA protests and violence.

The gold was smuggled into Kerala with the help of these organisations which have a strong network in Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

“It was found that a few individuals in Kerala have active links with three Gulf-based organisations which were behind funding anti-CAA protests. We’ve analysed the evidence and gold smuggling is one of the fundraising sources,” said a senior intelligence officer.

“The organisations have also been operating in close coordination with a couple of outfits in Kerala that used youth for anti-national activities.”State police chief Loknath Behera said his department was passing on particular details to the central agencies on funding sources.

“We’re also doing a lot of work in the state and sharing whatever information comes our way to the central agencies. Our Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has a separate unit to monitor terror funding and we’ve been looking into various aspects. The ATS has done quite a lot of work,” said Behera.

The MHA got inputs on specific Kerala-based gold smuggling routes while conducting a detailed surveillance. The diplomatic consignment containing 30kg gold was under the agencies’ radar right from its point of origin. “We’ve been tracking the activities of a few rackets for a while. Though gold smuggling has been taking place through varied channels to Kerala for several years, intelligence inputs specified the activities of a few groups in channelising large consignment of gold from the UAE to Kerala,” an officer said, adding that central agencies were coordinating with Customs unit in Kerala.

The decision by the MHA to rope in NIA to probe the national security angle was taken immediately after the customs confirmed the catch at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport. The NIA registered a case against the accused invoking sections under UAPA and submitted before the court that a detailed probe was required to probe the ‘terror’ funding.

Kabir Taneja, fellow of Observer Research Foundation and an expert in internal security and counter-terrorism, said: “There has to be some concrete evidence both from law enforcement agencies and judicial process if such a claim is being made that these smuggling activities are funding the anti-CAA protests. Unless complete transparent evidence is provided in a court of law, such allegations should be taken with a pinch of salt.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
anti-CAA protests gold smuggling Kerala gold smuggling case
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
SwasthVayu: Clinical trials of desi ventilator at Bengaluru hospitals soon
Health workers receive safety gear under the state Congress’ Arogya Abhaya Hasta scheme, in SG Palya, Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Asymptomatic patients filling up beds, say doctors
Gold smuggled into Kerala funded anti-CAA protests? Probe on
Healthcare workers in PPE suits(Photo | PTI)
AIIMS Nagpur develops smart wristband to track Covid positive and suspected patients

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • thulakol
    communist government support terrorism in kerala. central government is like manmohan singh and chidambaram government sleeping
    7 hours ago reply
Videos
A Kashmiri man walks at a closed market during a lockdown in Srinagar, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Kashmir under lockdown again, this time due to coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Northeast has the potential to become the growth engine of India : PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp