Kaloor slaughterhouse unscientific: PCB

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The State Pollution Control Board (PCB) has filed a report before the High Court suggesting an effluent treatment plant (ETP) at the slaughterhouse run by the Kochi Corporation in Kaloor.

According to PCB, no pollution control measures had been provided in the slaughterhouse. Solid waste such as bone, skin, cow dung and internal parts of slaughtered animals were disposed through external agencies while blood and wastewater were discharged into Perandoor canal without treatment. It said blood and urine were diluted before discharging them into the canal, which is unscientific and causing nuisance to the public.

The PCB report suggested short-term and long- term pollution control measures. The board also recommended that the now-defunct biogas plant be made operational. “Only partially digested intestinal waste should be fed into the plant. THe corporation has to ensure daily removal of cow dung, bones, hides and cutting waste,” it said.

The PCB said as a long-term measure the corporation should revamp the slaughterhouse scientifically. The measures suggested include maintaining sufficient holding and lairage capacity, biogas plant of adequate capacity, setting up a rendering plant to treat blood and solid waste.

The court had earlier expressed displeasure over the corporation’s failure to take steps to prevent discharge of waste from the slaughterhouse into the canal.