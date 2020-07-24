STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kaloor slaughterhouse unscientific: PCB

The court had earlier expressed displeasure over the corporation’s failure to take steps to prevent discharge of waste from the slaughterhouse into the canal.

Published: 24th July 2020 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

slaughterhouse

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The State Pollution Control Board (PCB) has filed a report before the High Court suggesting an effluent treatment plant (ETP) at the slaughterhouse run by the Kochi Corporation in Kaloor.

According to PCB, no pollution control measures had been provided in the slaughterhouse. Solid waste such as bone, skin, cow dung and internal parts of slaughtered animals were disposed through external agencies while blood and wastewater were discharged into Perandoor canal without treatment. It said blood and urine were diluted before discharging them into the canal, which is unscientific and causing nuisance to the public.

The PCB report suggested short-term and long- term pollution control measures. The board also recommended that the now-defunct biogas plant be made operational. “Only partially digested intestinal waste should be fed into the plant. THe corporation has to ensure daily removal of cow dung, bones, hides and cutting waste,” it said.

The PCB said as a long-term measure the corporation should revamp the slaughterhouse scientifically. The measures suggested include maintaining sufficient holding and lairage capacity, biogas plant of adequate capacity, setting up a rendering plant to treat blood and solid waste.

The court had earlier expressed displeasure over the corporation’s failure to take steps to prevent discharge of waste from the slaughterhouse into the canal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
slaughterhouse
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
SwasthVayu: Clinical trials of desi ventilator at Bengaluru hospitals soon
Health workers receive safety gear under the state Congress’ Arogya Abhaya Hasta scheme, in SG Palya, Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Asymptomatic patients filling up beds, say doctors
Gold smuggled into Kerala funded anti-CAA protests? Probe on
Healthcare workers in PPE suits(Photo | PTI)
AIIMS Nagpur develops smart wristband to track Covid positive and suspected patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri man walks at a closed market during a lockdown in Srinagar, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Kashmir under lockdown again, this time due to coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Northeast has the potential to become the growth engine of India : PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp