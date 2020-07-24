Opposition sore over postponing House session

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The opposition has expressed its dissent after the LDF government decided to postpone the assembly session under the guise of Covid -19 spread. Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged that the government is scared of the opposition’s no-confidence motion which prompted the ruling front to run away from it. KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran and senior Congress leaders K C Joseph and V D Satheesan too have expressed their displeasure in postponing the session which was planned to pass finance bills.

Chennithala recalled that the decision to convene the session was taken by the government after it announced triple lockdown in 100 wards in the capital city. Amid lockdown, the gold smuggling case had snowballed into a major controversy where the chief minister, his office, the speaker and higher education minister had come under a cloud.

This led the opposition to bring a no-confidence motion against thegovernment and also a resolution against the speaker. Chennithala alleged that despite giving notice for the motion and resolution, the Legislature Secretariat is yet to come out with a bulletin on the imminent session.“I strongly believe that the decision to postpone the session is politically motivated,” said Chennithala.