Plus-One admissions to be held in fully online mode

Published: 24th July 2020 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the worsening Covid situation, the process of Higher Secondary Plus-One admission will be conducted entirely online, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. The admission process will begin on July 29, instead of July 24 as decided earlier.

TNIE had in a report on Thursday highlighted the need for conducting the admission in fully online mode due to the chances of Covid spread if students visit schools in large numbers for admissions.

A source in the Higher Secondary Directorate said the date of commencement of admission has been extended to make suitable changes to the single window admission portal so as to incorporate the new online elements.

The applications can be submitted by students online  till August 14. Help desks, with teaching and non-teaching staff, will be set up to assist students submit online applications.

The chief minister said students, who are unable to submit online application by themselves, can approach the help desks to be set up in schools. The help desks will be established at the the district, regional and state-level. 

