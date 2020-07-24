STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Shailaja turns teacher again for IAS officers

According to the health department, the minister had handled a class on ‘Importance of community participation to defend Covid-19’ through a PowerPoint presentation.

Published: 24th July 2020 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Health minister KK Shailaja

Kerala Health minister KK Shailaja

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a long hiatus, Health Minister KK Shailaja once again donned the role of a teacher as she taught a class to around 180 IAS officers of the 2018 batch. The minister, often referred to as ‘Shailaja Teacher’, was the special guest for the batch in their Phase II training programme. The event was organised by the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Missouri.

According to the health department, the minister had handled a class on ‘Importance of community participation to defend Covid-19’ through a PowerPoint presentation. The class which lasted for one-and-a-half hour detailed how the state has been engaged in the fight against the virus for the last six months. During the presentation, the minister said that though the state effectively defended the first and second stages of infection transmission, a flare-up of cases is there in the third stage. But the state is handling it effectively, said the minister. 

She also added that the strategy of tracing, quarantining, isolation and treatment, along with break the chain, reverse quarantine, scientific testing system, community kitchen, action plan to avoid super spread and telemedicine were being effectively implemented.The event, an on-campus training programme, was organised online in the wake of Covid-19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KK Shailaja IAS officers
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
SwasthVayu: Clinical trials of desi ventilator at Bengaluru hospitals soon
Health workers receive safety gear under the state Congress’ Arogya Abhaya Hasta scheme, in SG Palya, Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Asymptomatic patients filling up beds, say doctors
Gold smuggled into Kerala funded anti-CAA protests? Probe on
Healthcare workers in PPE suits(Photo | PTI)
AIIMS Nagpur develops smart wristband to track Covid positive and suspected patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri man walks at a closed market during a lockdown in Srinagar, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Kashmir under lockdown again, this time due to coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Northeast has the potential to become the growth engine of India : PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp