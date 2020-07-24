Shailaja turns teacher again for IAS officers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a long hiatus, Health Minister KK Shailaja once again donned the role of a teacher as she taught a class to around 180 IAS officers of the 2018 batch. The minister, often referred to as ‘Shailaja Teacher’, was the special guest for the batch in their Phase II training programme. The event was organised by the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Missouri.

According to the health department, the minister had handled a class on ‘Importance of community participation to defend Covid-19’ through a PowerPoint presentation. The class which lasted for one-and-a-half hour detailed how the state has been engaged in the fight against the virus for the last six months. During the presentation, the minister said that though the state effectively defended the first and second stages of infection transmission, a flare-up of cases is there in the third stage. But the state is handling it effectively, said the minister.

She also added that the strategy of tracing, quarantining, isolation and treatment, along with break the chain, reverse quarantine, scientific testing system, community kitchen, action plan to avoid super spread and telemedicine were being effectively implemented.The event, an on-campus training programme, was organised online in the wake of Covid-19.