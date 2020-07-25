IAS officer who jumped quarantine reinstated Alappuzha sub-collector

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In a quiet move, Anupam Mishra, IAS, who was suspended by the government for violating the quarantine rules after he returned from Singapore and Indonesia in March, has been reinstated in service. The former sub-collector of Kollam has been appointed as the new Sub-Collector of Alappuzha.

The order issued by Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta said the 2016-batch IAS officer was reinducted as this was his first lapse. The government desisted from further action against Mishra by giving him an oral warning against repeating such mistakes. He is yet to join duty in Alappuzha.

“The government after examining the written statement submitted by the officer was convinced that the officer could not defend the charge satisfactorily. But Anupam Mishra is a young officer and this is his first mistake. Government has decided not to take further action by giving an oral warning not to repeat such mistakes. Anupam Mishra is reinstated in service. The officer is posted as sub-collector, Alappuzha,” says the order the issued by the Chief Secretary recently.

Anupam Mishra had made news for all the wrong reasons while the pandemic struck the nation by the middle of March. He had visited Singapore and Indonesia for his honeymoon and rejoined duty on March 19. In the wake of the pandemic and Covid protocol issued by the Centre and state government, the Kollam Collector had directed the officer to enter into self-quarantine at his official residence. However, disregarding this, Mishra left for Bengaluru from Kollam the same day without informing the government.