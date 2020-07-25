STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

IAS officer who jumped quarantine reinstated Alappuzha sub-collector

The former sub-collector of Kollam has been appointed as the new Sub-Collector of Alappuzha. 

Published: 25th July 2020 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2020 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Anupam Mishra

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: In a quiet move, Anupam Mishra, IAS, who was suspended by the government for violating the quarantine rules after he returned from Singapore and Indonesia in March, has been reinstated in service. The former sub-collector of Kollam has been appointed as the new Sub-Collector of Alappuzha. 

The order issued by Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta said the 2016-batch IAS officer was reinducted as this was his first lapse. The government desisted from further action against Mishra by giving him an oral warning against repeating such mistakes. He is yet to join duty in Alappuzha.

“The government after examining the written statement submitted  by the officer was convinced that the officer could not defend the charge satisfactorily. But Anupam Mishra is a young officer and this is his first mistake. Government has decided not to take further action  by giving an oral warning not to repeat such mistakes. Anupam Mishra is reinstated in service. The officer is posted as sub-collector, Alappuzha,” says the order the  issued by the Chief Secretary recently. 

Anupam Mishra had made news for all the wrong reasons while the pandemic struck the nation by the middle of March. He had visited Singapore and Indonesia for his honeymoon and rejoined  duty on March 19.  In the wake of  the pandemic and  Covid protocol issued by the Centre and state government, the Kollam Collector had directed the officer to enter into self-quarantine at his official residence. However, disregarding this, Mishra left for Bengaluru from Kollam the same day without informing the government. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IAS officer quarantine rules
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp