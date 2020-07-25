Kadakampally apologises for PA’s misbehaviour

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran has taken to Facebook to apologise to all health workers after his Covid- positive personal assistant (PA) allegedly misbehaved with an ambulance driver. “It has come to my notice that my personal assistant who had tested positive for Covid has misbehaved with an ambulance employee. I apologise to the ambulance staff and all health workers because one of my staff gave a reason to complain,” he said. The apology came after the 108 ambulance driver posted his experience with the PA, Damodharan Thannot, on social media and the message went viral. Thannot had tested positive earlier this week.