No total lockdown, Kerala to focus on clusters

Govt decision after leaders at all-party meeting opine stringent restrictions will worsen lives of all in society

Published: 25th July 2020 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2020 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Workers and vendors of Palayam market wait for their turn in a packed queue at the Govt LP School at Bairaikkulam in Kozhikode to get their Covid test done | Manu R Mavelil

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite the number of daily Covid-19 cases remaining alarmingly high in Kerala, the government on Friday decided not to enforce a total lockdown in the state this week. The decision was taken after various leaders who attended the all-party meeting expressed the opinion that stringent lockdown restrictions would make life of everyone in society worse. The meeting asked the government to strengthen the vigil and enforce restrictions strictly in the clusters.

The daily case count came down slightly on Friday after crossing the 1,000-mark in the two previous days. As many as 885 tested positive, with 724 of them contracting the virus through local transmission. Thiruvananthapuram once again recorded the most number of cases (167), with Kollam (133) and Kasaragod (106) too crossing the three-figure mark. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said triple lockdown would be enforced in the clusters stringently.

“There won’t be a total lockdown in the state at least this week. The state government is monitoring the situation and will think about such a step only if the situation worsens,” said Pinarayi.“The Opposition leader too has extended his support to the government stance on the issue.

The proactive suggestions put forward by the leaders of various political parties will be considered and due action will be taken. All political parties have agreed to join hands with the state government to equip the local bodies to fight against the pandemic. Suggestions like increasing the number of tests were made at the meeting and the Health Department will take the necessary steps,” he added.CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said a decision on another complete lockdown would be taken after considering all practical difficulties.

Govt to implement 3-tier action plan
T’Puram: The government will implement a three-tier action plan to prevent ‘super spread’ in the cluster areas. Special OP sections will be opened at government hospitals for treatment of persons who came from other states.

Experts differ on reinfection
T’Puram: The Health Department is examining whether the recovered patients have the chances of reinfection. While some experts say chances are less, other studies begged to differ. 

