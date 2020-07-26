CWC ends dilemma of 17-year-old who wants to live as woman

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has initiated measures to end the dilemma of a 17-year- old who had to endure emotional abuse from near and dear for desiring to live as a woman. The person and his family members were counselled by the CWC. “We have given full freedom to the boy to choose his life. During his stay with transgender activist Riya Isha -- in whose care he was entrusted by the CWC -- family members were allowed to visit him,” said P Shajesh Bhasker, chairman, CWC.

“However, boy decided to move back in with his family members following the ill-health of his mother. The CWC has received a written statement from his sister that the 17-year-old will not be forced to do anything against his will,” he said. District Child Protection Unit officials will also visit the home of the 17-year-old in Karuvarakundu every two weeks. He will be allowed to pursue higher education with the help of his kin or sponsors arranged by veteran psycho-social counsellor Mary Neethu.