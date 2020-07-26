STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala government fixes rates for COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals, lays down rules

The decision taken by the state now allows treatment for those who are beneficiaries of the Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi and those referred by the government to other private institutes.

A medical staff getting samples from a woman for Covid-19 test in a sanjeevani vehicle at Alipiri.

A medical staff getting samples from a woman for Covid-19 test in a sanjeevani vehicle at Alipiri. (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government on Saturday announced the rates at which private hospitals could admit and treat COVID-19 positive cases in Kerala.

This decision taken by the government now allows treatment for those patients who are beneficiaries of the Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi (KASP) and those referred by the government to other private healthcare institutions. 

The health department, which fixed the rates for COVID-19 treatment in the private sector, has also released guidelines for partnership with the private hospitals in the implementation of  coronavirus   treatment. 

At the same time, health minister KK Shailaja warned that 'no private hospitals can should an extra penny than the rates fixed by the state.'

For the admission, following rates apply:

  • For PPEs and isolation- Rs 1000 per unit
  • General ward- Rs 2,300
  • ICU without ventilator- Rs 6,500
  • ICU with ventilator- Rs 11,500
  • High Dependency Unit (wards for people who need more intensive observation, treatment and nursing care than is)- Rs 3,300

Rate fixed earlier for testing samples at private labs: RTPCR- Rs 2,750 (open system) and Rs 2,500 (if it is the samples referred by the government), Xpert NAT Test - Rs 3,000, True NAT Test step I – Rs 1,500,
True NAT Test step II (only for those tested positive in step I)  – Rs 1,500.

Any grievance related to the scheme can be raised before the District Grievance Redressal Committee chaired by the District Collector through the District Project Coordinator of State Health Agency. 

Also, for the effective implementation of the Public-Private Partnership, each area shall have a district level committee.

