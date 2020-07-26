STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Roping in AYUSH practitioners for Covid care nothing short of a challenge

He is also of the demand that homoeopathy doctors should be provided with an opportunity to treat patients.

Published: 26th July 2020 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2020 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government’s decision to rope in AYUSH doctors, nurses and other staffers at the Covid First-Line Treatment Centres (CFLTC) has evoked mixed response from the respective sectors. It turned out that respective associations were planning to knock at the doors of the government with an individual charter of demands. With this, the plan to bring practitioners of other streams of medicine for treating positive patients at CFLTCs is going to be a challenge for the government.

It was on Friday night that the health department came out with an advisory mentioning the participation of AYUSH practitioners especially doctors, nurses and other staff from ayurveda and homoeopathy streams at the CFLTCs.“Ayurveda and homoeopathy doctors may be drawn from respective district-wise human resource pools provided in consultation with district-level ayurveda and homoeopathy DMO. Also, ayurveda nurses and other staff and homeopathy nurses and other staff should also become part of the CFLTCs,” reads an excerpt of the advisory undersigned by Rajan Khobragade, state health principal secretary.

At the same time, one major demand that associations like Ayurveda Medical Association of India (AMAI) and the Kerala Government Homoeo Medical Officers’ Association (KGHMOA) set forth is to utilise their stream of medicine at the CFLTCs even for a limited number of patients.Said Dr Sadath Dinakar, general secretary, AMAI, “We are happy to become part of the CFLTCs. But it should be ensured that ayurveda institutions’ functioning doesn’t get hit.

Also, an opportunity should be provided to Ayurveda for treating patients at the CFLTCs. However, Dr Muhammad Masani of KGMMOA said that the advisory lacks clarity as it does not mention the role of AYUSH practitioners at CFLTCs. He is also of the demand that homoeopathy doctors should be provided with an opportunity to treat patients.

Setting up more CFLTCs is of highest priority
● From the government’s perspective, with positive cases spiralling in the state and with a majority of them turning to be asymptomatic ones, setting up more CFLTCs is of the highest priority.
● However, managing the temporary health facility is nothing short of a challenge due to limited human resources.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp