Reusing PPE kits, eating in groups among reasons for health workers testing positive

267 healthcare workers tested +ve between Jan 30 and July 20, 134 since then. Of them, 16 were infected on Sunday.

Published: 27th July 2020 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2020 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

Medical professionals in PPE kits (File Photo | Vinod Kumar, EPS)

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: COVID-19 cases are going up. So is the positivity rate among healthcare workers. And the reasons for the frontline warriors contracting the infection in the state range from the most likely, direct contact, to the weird — reuse of PPE kits. The health department’s ‘Report on Healthcare Workers’ Positive Cases’ released on Sunday has listed direct contact with a positive case during duty in hospitals and reusing a PPE kit after washing as reasons for infection.

Other reasons are inadequate PPE while at work, lack of PPE kits, having food or beverages in groups and improper handling of throat swabs. The report, which covered the period from January 30 to July 20, said 267 healthcare workers tested positive for Covid-19. While 62.55 per cent of the affected were involved in institution-based patient care, maximum positivity is shown by nurses (23 per cent).

Since July 20, 134 healthcare workers have been infected, 16 of them on Sunday. Principal Secretary (Health) Rajan Khobragade said in the report, “The health department, through the district surveillance unit, is monitoring the positivity among healthcare workers in both government and private sectors. Based on the study, the probable reasons for the breach in protection were understood.” As in the case of patients, Thiruvananthapuram — with 20 per cent -- tops the list of districts with the highest positivity rate among health workers. It is followed by Ernakulam (12 per cent) and Malappuram and Thrissur (11 per cent each).

In one of his briefings earlier, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had given a glimpse of the report by stating that 41 per cent of healthcare workers (doctors and nurses) infected were involved in direct patient care and 22 per cent (nursing assistants, attenders and paramedical staff) were involved in indirect patient care. Until July 20, 47 doctors and 62 staff nurses were infected, he said. The report said the list of affected healthcare workers includes Asha workers, field staff (including health inspectors and junior health inspectors), ambulance drivers, pharmacists, radiographers and lab technicians. Two dental surgeons and veterinary surgeons each were among those who contracted the virus.

Worrying numbers

  1. Over 70% of infected health workers had an identifiable positive person as contact (a patient, colleague or relative)
  2. Around 14% of positive health workers were identified through sentinel surveillance
  3. Around 14% of health workers gave history of inadequate PPE while at work, lack of PPE kits and reuse of PPE
  4. 62.55% of affected health workers were involved in institution-based patient care
  5. 23.2% of the affected are field workers involved in Covid control-related activities
  6. Between Jan 30 and July 20,267 health workers tested +ve
  7. After July 20 and till Sunday,134 workers have been infected
