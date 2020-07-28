4 more Covid deaths in Kerala, but none figures in govt list

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala reported four more Covid-19 deaths on Monday, adding to the 11 deaths on Sunday. There is one more suspected Covid-19 death, in Kozhikode, but the person’s test results are yet to come.Three Covid-19 deaths were reported from Ernakulam and the other happened in Alappuzha. None of the four deaths was included in the official toll announced by chief minister in his evening briefing.

In Ernakulam, Idukki native C V Vijayan, 61, died due to Covid at the MCH, Kalamassery, on Sunday night. He was undergoing cancer treatment at a private hospital in Kochi. After his Covid test came positive, he was shifted to the MCH. G Mohanan, 65, of Edathala was the second Covid death in Ernakulam. He collapsed at his home on Monday and passed away while being shifted to a private hospital. He also tested Covid-19 positive. Officials said he was asymptomatic but complained of chest pain before collapsing. The third death in Ernakulam was that of Aboobacker, 72, of Pallikkara. He was also under treatment for heart problems.

Chakrapani, 79, of Pattanakkad, who died at Cherthala Taluk Hospital on Saturday, tested positive on Monday. Chakrapani’s daughter is a staff of a seafood factory at Ezhupunnaa, which is a major Covid cluster.In Kozhikode, Mohammad Ali, 48, who was undergoing treatment for a kidney ailment, died on Monday. This is the third suspected Covid death in the same family in recent days. Ali’s mother-in-law Rukhiyabi, 67, who died on July 23, tested Covid on Saturday. Her daughter Shahida, 52, who was a cancer patient, died on Saturday. Her swab samples tested positive on Sunday. Ali is the husband of Rukhiyabi’s another daughter. The results of Ali’s Covid test have not arrived yet.