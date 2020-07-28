Medicine prepared using cow urine: Kerala HC seeks ICMR’s view

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Monday directed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to file a statement in response to a petition seeking permission to use an ayurvedic medicine which is prepared using ‘gomutra’ (cow urine) to cure Covid. The petition was filed by wellness consultant and social worker Suns, Thiruvambady, Kozhikode. Suns said he has found a combination of approved ayurvedic medicines which can cure as well as prevent the infection.

“The medicine will boost the patient’s immune system, thereby helping the body fight the virus,” stated the petition. MR Nandakumar, counsel for the petitioner, submitted that though Suns filed a representation before ICMR seeking permission, there has not been any response yet. The petitioner added that herbal gomutra is an immunity booster, which is why it has been used as an ingredient. He pointed out that the medicinal values of Himalayan Berry, another ingredient in his combination, and gomutra were explained by the prime minister in his monthly programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’. The petitioner also stated that the combination should only be administered under the supervision of a medical practitioner.