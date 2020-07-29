STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Heavy rains bring Kochi to a standstill, residents of flooded houses furious with corporation

"As soon as it rains, people who have shops and buildings along the roads brace for water to come pouring in," said a resident, accusing the corporation of taking no interest in solving the problem

Published: 29th July 2020 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

KSTRC bus stand flooded with rain water in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The heavy rains that have been lashing Kochi since last night wreaked havoc inundating major thoroughfares and residential areas on Wednesday. Drains overflowed, flooding the roads. Water entered many houses in the low-lying areas, while roads caved in and trees got uprooted at other places.

MG Road, TD Road and Shanmugham Road, which fall under the jurisdiction of the Kochi Corporation, were among the worst-hit. "These roads are submerged in knee-deep water," said Rangadasa Prabhu, president, Ernakulam Residents' Associations Apex Council (EDRAAC). According to him, it has become a norm in the area.

"As soon as it rains, people who have shops and buildings along the roads brace for water to come pouring in," he said, accusing the Kochi Corporation of taking no interest in solving the problem. "The councillors are all just interested in us when there is an election. Once that is over, they become gods and remain distant from the people. When the water level in our area started increasing, I tried to call all our ward member and also the Mayor. But nobody has picked up the call," said Prabhu.

The same is the case of those living on the West side of Perandoor canal. "Water has entered the flats located on the ground floor of the Journalist Colony and the LIG quarters of GCDA," said a resident of Journalist Colony. Perandoor Canal has been a bane for the residents living on its banks and continues to be so. "This too comes under the Kochi Corporation," said the resident. According to the EDRAAC president, all the corporation does is to call tenders and hand over the work to some contractor.

Vehicles wading through the rain water at MG Road in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

"The contractor then does the work according to his whims and fancies. He will work at a stretch for around two hours and disappear for weeks before making an appearance again. Even the drain cleaning work carried out by these corporation contractors are not perfect," he said. Other waterlogged areas in the city are P&T colony, Kammatipaadam and nearby areas.

"Water is knee-deep inside houses and residents are very angry," said Sr Anisha of SD Convent near P&T colony. According to her, this has been the situation in the area every year. "So, their anger is justifiable," she said. Not only do the economically backward residents have to worry about finding the next meal but also fight to keep their houses from getting damaged due to waterlogging, she added.

The rain also toppled many trees in the city. A huge tree got uprooted and fell over a small fast food stall at Kaloor private bus station. "I was busy packing biriyani for delivery when I heard a big creaking sound. My colleague alerted me and both of us rushed out of the shop. The tree crashed onto the shop, destroying it completely. I sustained a minor injury when I hit my head on a steel bar while rushing out," said Sakhesh, a Thrissur native who has been running the shop for the past 20 years.

KSRTC station master's office, Ernakulam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

Meanwhile, the side of a road caved in at Vattekunnam near Edappally. Three cars parked on the roadside fell into the compound of the house below. "The electric posts along the road too toppled in the aftermath. The incident happened near Vattekunnam Primary Health Centre. There are no casualties. The Fire Department along with KSEB removed the posts and the cars," said Anju Manoj Mani, ward councillor.

'Areas covered by Operation Breakthrough not affected'

The district administration, meanwhile, maintained that the areas where canals and drains were cleared under Operation Breakthrough didn't get flooded, unlike last year. "Kaloor and nearby areas used to get flooded every year. However, after the drains were cleared and reconstructed under Operation Breakthrough, there has been no flooding," said a district administration official.

"MG Road and Perandoor Canal don't come under Operation Breakthrough. They come under the jurisdiction of Kochi Corporation and it is they who have to be held responsible for the associated problems. As far as the waterlogging at KSRTC bus stand and Kammatipadam is concerned, once the canal nearby is cleaned, the problem will disappear," said the official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kochi rain Kochi Corporation
India Matters
Goat sales go on in Hyderabad on Monday ahead of Bakrid (Photo | R V K Rao)
'No substitute for animal sacrifice on Bakrid', says Darul Uloom Deoband
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Delhi's first plasma donor to donate again, for seventh time now
A health worker arranges tubes containing swab samples in a tray for COVID-19 test at a medical camp in Kasimedu fish market in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
How does Covid spread? Here’s what we know so far...
A poster announces sealing down of an area near JC Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Pandarinath b
With 16k containment zones, Bengaluru sealed up

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KSTRC bus stand flooded with rain water in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Heavy rains bring Kerala's Kochi to a standstill
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr Anthony Fauci. (File photo|AP)
Vaccine development moving at a rapid speed: USA Expert Anthony Fauci
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp