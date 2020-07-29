STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

New mechanism at CFLTCs to manage Covid, non-Covid patients

To manage the Covid-19 situation, the health department is planning to bring in certain changes in the functioning of Covid First-Line Treatment Centres (CFLTCs).

Published: 29th July 2020 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus sample testing

Representational image. (Photo | PTI)

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To manage the Covid-19 situation, the health department is planning to bring in certain changes in the functioning of Covid First-Line Treatment Centres (CFLTCs). CFLTCs which are meant for managing positive cases that are asymptomatic and fall under category A will be equipped to admit and treat category B patients also. However, it will be limited to select CFLTCs with adequate facilities. At the same time, taking a cue from some recent incidents where treatment to the eligible got delayed, it has been decided to set up a programme management support unit (PMSU) in each district. 

Through this, the department plans to ensure timely medical attention to those arriving at healthcare facilities for Covid and non-Covid related illness. “Both the proposals have been approved by principal secretary (health) Rajan Khobragade. The structures set up at field level and strategies need to be dynamic and adapted as per the need of the situation. The change in CFLTCs as treatment centres shall be informed at the appropriate time after studying the epidemic and the situation,” said a health department officer.

PMSU at district level
In the case of PMSUs to be formed at the district level, they will help route patients who require admissions to various hospitals. It will also help coordinate referrals among health institutions based on IT-enabled real-time information of bed occupancy status in all hospitals.

“PMSU leads to efficient management of infrastructure, prevent delays, avert panic, ensure proper care to every citizen based on clinical requirement and reduce mortality due to Covid and non-Covid illness. PMSU will monitor the real-time and accurate status of beds, ICUs, ventilators of public and private hospitals through e- Jagratha or similar IT-enabled system” added the officer.While the district-level PMSU will operate under the chairmanship of respective district collectors, a state-level PMSU will also be there for overall monitoring, headed by National Health Mission, state director Rathan Kelkar.

Category B: 1,000 beds in some CFLTCs
As per the proposal, directives will be issued to each district to identify a few CFLTCs which could be upgraded to a higher level of clinical management at a later stage. In such CFLTCs, a total of 1,000 beds will be earmarked to manage category B. It has been stipulated that while selecting such CFLTCs, it will be ensured that they are near Covid Hospitals so that referral mechanism won’t take much time in case of emergency.  “The identified CFLTCs will be upgraded to Higher Clinical Grade CFLTC. Districts have been asked to equip identified CFLTC in this group by capacity building especially in critical care and planning for logistics,” states the proposal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp